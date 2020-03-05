Courtney Stodden on Doug Hutchison: “I Was a Child and He Was 50 When We Married but I’m a Woman Now”

Courtney Stodden and actor Doug Hutchison raised a lot of dust in 2011 when they got married. She was only 16 at the time, and he turned 50.

They are 25 and 59 today and have announced that they have officially divorced. Stodden shared an emotional message on her Instagram profile.

“It’s March 3rd, 2020 – today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It’s an emotional day for me. God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better. I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of”, Courtney wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost ten-year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married, but I’m a woman now, and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter”.

Stodden announced that she is writing a book. “I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated, and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place. Stay tuned for my book”, she wrote.

She also had a message for Doug. “I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right… even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I”, the 25-year-old Courtney Stodden wrote on her Instagram profile.

The couple kept rekindling and arguing several times during their turbulent marriage, and Stodden also revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2016. It was revealed recently that they faked her pregnancy at the time.