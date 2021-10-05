Top 10 Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2021

The change on the top of this list was to be expected. After all, one of the best to ever do is changed shirts. Cristiano Ronaldo came back home to Manchester where he donned the United shirt. Because of this, the shirt sales of UTDs number 7 spiraled, and CR7 pocketed some of the money. In this department, he earned more than Tom Brady, LeBron James, or even Lionel Messi. So, we have a change on the list of soccer’s biggest earners, and we’re here to update you. Let’s start from the bottom.

10. Eden Hazard

The Belgian winger entered the top ten list back in 2019 when he joined Real Madrid from Chelsea. He signed a five-year deal guaranteeing him $26 million a year. Yes, he’s been missing time left and right, but the paychecks still arrive at his address. Back home in Belgium, he’s a big deal with a contract tying him to McDonald’s, Nike, and Nissan.

9. Gareth Bale

The Welsh golfer earns from his Madrid contract $26 million just like Hazard. He has an additional $6 million from endorsements, totaling $32 million a year. Not bad for someone who’s no longer entirely focused on soccer. No wonder you missed the golfer joke at the beginning. Thus it comes as no surprise he has a contract with golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade.

8. Paul Pogba

Just like Bale he has a lot of his focus going around far from soccer. Pogba is focused on his haircut for example. His earnings total at $34 million, with $27 million a year coming from MAN UTD and another $7 million from endorsements. Paul has had more success with France’s national team than with United but still does enough to warrant a new contract which now seems imminent. His biggest endorser is Adidas which pays him $45 million over a 10-year contract.

7. Andres Iniesta

While his name is no longer often mentioned in Europe due to no longer being a Barcelona linchpin, he is still an earner in the world of soccer. Yearly, Iniesta pockets close to $35 million. Vissel Kobe pays $31 million while other ventures add $4 million. While quite old by soccer standards he still commands a massive salary and has a contract tying him top Japan until 2023.

6. Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker is one of the best in business. During one year he earns $35 million, with $8 million coming from endorsements, and $27 million from his club, Bayern Munich. His name is tied to such brands as Nike, Huawei, and Head & Shoulders. Furthermore, he also launched a brand of his named RL9.

5. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger is one of the craftiest p[layers of today and this pays rather well when you’re the top scorer in the premier league for years. Salah earns $41 million a year and is on the verge of earning even more when he signs a new Liverpool deal. Right now the Merseyside team pays him $25 million, while another $16 million comes from endorsements. Of course, you understand that his popularity among the African nations and the Muslim population adds to his earnings.

4. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, easily topping the top 5 on anyone’s list. So, it’s no wonder he is topping the list of the biggest earnings. He earns $43 million a year and it is a small price for the World Champion. The 22-year-old is one of the world’s biggest talents and is going to only earn more in the future. There are two options on his table – PSG or Real Madrid. Whatever he chooses the millions will only keep pouring.

3. Neymar

Another PSG star is on this list, which is not a surprise considering how much the Parisians invest in an attempt to conquer Europe. When you add the fact that he’s the most popular athlete in Brazil, you get an idea why he earns $95 million a year. He left Barcelona to exit Messi’s shadow and it earned him a fortune in the process. Paris pays him $75 million a year, while an additional $20 million comes from contracts with Puma and other companies.

2. Lionel Messi

Here’s another PSG superstar. Messi pockets $110 million a year, which is just enough for the second place on this list. Just like Neymar he earns $75 million a year from his PSG contract while an additional $35 million comes from endorsements. The diminutive Argentine is tied to such companies as Adidas and Pepsi. With his glorious career still going strong, we can assure you that Leo is going to earn much more despite getting older.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is once again the top earner in the world of soccer. The Portuguese ace tops this list with a staggering $125 million a year. His latest Manchester United deal pays him $70 million, while the rest is from endorsements. It’s no surprise CR7 has $55 million a year from commercials of sorts as he’s one of the most marketable athletes ever. After stints with Real Madrid and Juventus he’s back at United, and despite all emotions involved he’s still paid like a king.