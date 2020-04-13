Demi Lovato Is Dating Soap Opera Star Max Ehrich

Singer Demi Lovato began dating soap opera star Max Ehrich just three months after breaking up with Austin Wilson, with whom she was in a brief relationship, Us Weekly reports.

The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 28-year-old “Young and Restless” recently began exchanging flirting messages on Instagram, and soon their fans noticed that love sparks have begun to flicker all over.

The couple had already been seen in Los Angeles, and a source close to Max told Us Weekly that their relationship began with great passion. Another insider confirmed the romance, adding that they met a few weeks ago.

The speculation that the singer and the actor are more than friends began when Demi replied to Max’s video on March 11, and he wrote her heart and infinity emojis in the comments. Two weeks later, Demi left a comment on a photo of him posing without a T-shirt, convincing fans that things were escalating between the two.

Demi got into a new relationship three months after breaking up with Wilson, and media outlets linked Max to actress Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray.