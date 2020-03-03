Did You See the New Bikini Instagram Trend?

Tammy Hembrow, Instagram model and fitness trainer, recently posted a photo of wearing her bikini top upside down.

Strange, right? At first, everyone was confused, but slowly this led to a new Instagram trend. Now, not just Instagram models post these kinds of photos. Everyone is doing it!

This trend was initially started by Italian model Valentina Fradegrada back in 2018, but it was not a big thing back then.

Some see the point of wearing their top upside down, while others don’t.

The Instagram comments are various. “How is that bikini even staying on,” one Tammy’s fan wondered, and the other fan thinks that: “Some trends shouldn’t be followed.”