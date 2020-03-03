Style

Did You See the New Bikini Instagram Trend?

by Karolina Novosadjanka
by Karolina Novosadjanka

Tammy Hembrow, Instagram model and fitness trainer, recently posted a photo of wearing her bikini top upside down.

View this post on Instagram

JUST DROPPED 🌊 @saskicollection blue hues

A post shared by Tammy 🐚 (@tammyhembrow) on

Strange, right? At first, everyone was confused, but slowly this led to a new Instagram trend. Now, not just Instagram models post these kinds of photos. Everyone is doing it!

Image source: Instagram

Read Also: Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou Shows off Her Amazing Curves 

This trend was initially started by Italian model Valentina Fradegrada back in 2018, but it was not a big thing back then.

Image source: Instagram

Some see the point of wearing their top upside down, while others don’t.

Image source: Instagram

The Instagram comments are various. “How is that bikini even staying on,” one Tammy’s fan wondered, and the other fan thinks that: “Some trends shouldn’t be followed.”

View this post on Instagram

The dream: #upsidedownbikini 👙💛👙💛

A post shared by UPSIDEDOWN BIKINI OFFICIAL (@upsidedownbikini_official) on

Read Also: Kylie Jenner Shows Her Hourglass Figure Once Again

View this post on Instagram

Todo bien Sunday in Marbella: 10/10 😌😌😌

A post shared by Antonia (@absolutantonia) on

Everyone Laughed at Celine Dion’s Latest Fashion Fail

Who Wore It Better – Rihanna or Nicki Minaj?

Melania Trump Fashion Fails

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
29 − 12 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy