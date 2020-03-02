Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows Her Hourglass Figure Once Again

by Karolina Novosadjanka
The youngest self-made billionaire posted earlier a couple of new stunning photos. Nobody is surprised by her outstanding figure and flawless skin.

Image source: Instagram

Image source: Instagram

Image source: Instagram

It seems like her Kylie Skin Care products actually work. “Enjoy your #selfcaresunday with Coconut Body Scrub 🥥 leaves skin smooth and ready to take on the week ahead! ….” Kylie Skin captioned their instagram photo.

View this post on Instagram

🤎🌊

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

View this post on Instagram

out of this world 🪐🤎🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

The 22-year-old reality star has various comments on her photos, such as:

Image source: Instagram

Even her sister, Khloe Kardashian had something to say about her little sister photos.

Image source: Instagram

She recently went on vacation with her daughter Stormi and her best friend Anastasia, where she posed in a black bikini as she looked calm and relaxed.

View this post on Instagram

saturday’s are for the girls💛💛

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

We believe she needed a little time to herself after the whole drama with Blac Chyna, and her daughter Dream Kardashian.

Read Also: Kylie Jenner and Her Niece Flew On Kobe Bryant‘s Helicopter 

Image source: Instagram

