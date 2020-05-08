Home Celebrities Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In a Shimmering Bikini
CelebritiesNews

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In a Shimmering Bikini

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Famous reality TV personality and starlet Kim Kardashian, 39, has been spending her quarantine time with her family in a rented villa in Malibu. Recently, the paparazzi spotted her one morning on her way to the beach.

Kim is currently staying in Malibu, California, with her husband Kanye West and their four children. One early morning, she decided to hit the beach early and soak up some sun.

Source: instagram.com

The celebrity bombshell opted to put on a dark brown and bronze shimmering two-piece bikini for this occasion. Her curves almost fell out of the beautiful swimsuit as she was going down the stairs.

Read also: Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Apologizing for Her ‘Pale’ Skin: “It’s Your Color!”

Source: Profimedia

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also wore very peculiar earrings and dark brown sunglasses. She carried her enormous smartphone in her right hand, as her iconic hourglass figure that made her famous was on full display.

Read also: Kylie Jenner Buys Another Stunning Piece Of Property

Source: Profimedia

Are Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Fighting In Quarantine?

“Harry Potter” Star Rupert Grint Becomes a Father

British Rapper Ty Passes Away At 47 Due To Coronavirus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
21 + 11 =


Avatar

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy