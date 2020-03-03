Renee Zellweger Stuns in a See-Through Lace Outfit

Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger, 50, showed up to a celebration in Los Angeles looking gorgeous as ever, while her outfit stole the show.

The Academy Award winner wore a black floral see-through lace blouse, and a black waist-high cut skirt. Her figure was on full display, as were her long and lean legs.

Hair and makeup were flawless and minimalist and she completed the look with black salon heels.

The style was fashionable and classy, and just the right amount of sexy and provocative. She radiated elegance as she posed for photos and received tons of praise from the fashion critics, as well as her fans.

If you want to sine for a formal event, feel free to copy her style. In such a combination, everybody forgot that she is 50 years old.