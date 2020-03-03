Britney Spears Wishes a Happy Birthday to Her Bae With Provocative Pics

Britney Spears decided to surprise her boyfriend Sam Asghari and wish him a happy birthday with a set of their joint photos. The 38-year-old pop star posed with her 26-year-old partner in a white lacy bodysuit with a deep v-neck, while young Asghari was shirtless.

The pictures show the couple smiling and Britney posing in front of Sam, and both are standing in front of a dark red background. She wrote in the caption: “Happy early B-day to this man! I adore and love him more than anything! Happy Birthday, Sam Asghari”.

More than 185,000 Instagram users liked this photo, and many left a comment. Her fans were delighted by the cute pictures of the singer and her boyfriend.

“Queen of adoring and loving her man”, one of her fans wrote, and another added: “Happy B-Day Sam, you’re the gift that was born to make Britney happy, so we love you for that.”

“You are an idol and your so beautiful”, “Now that’s hot, Brit!”, “Omg, this brings me so much joy,” some of the comments on their photos read.

Asghari also shared some of the photos on his Instagram profile. “Best birthday gift is your smile”, he wrote in the caption.