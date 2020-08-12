Tips To Naturally Detox Your Body in 2020

We could all agree that we live in a crazy, stressful world, surrounded by various toxic substances (and also toxic people sometimes). The modern age brings the ease of communication and allows us to develop personally and professionally. Yet we can do so much to live a better life.

Something we hear every day is how we need to boost our immune systems and detoxify our bodies in order to be healthy and feel better in our skin. Different magazines and blogs are trying to convince us how to clean our bodies from toxins and prevent illness. We can accept or disregard the advice. So, that leads us to body detoxification, so keep on reading.

Why do we need body detoxification?

Pollution is a real thing nowadays. We could talk for days about air pollution, water pollution, and Earth pollution. The fact is that every single person drinks water and consume food full of pesticides and other chemicals that affect our health in a bad way.

Sun and UV rays are a huge thing when it comes to free radicals production. Free radicals damage our cells and lead to many diseases. That’s why dermatologists talk constantly about the importance of wearing sunscreen. UV rays are not the only ones responsible for these bad boys invading our bodies. Everyday stressful situations, common anxiety, and having a hard time dealing with life in general also affect our health very much and can cause a disbalance in the body.

With that being said, we can now realize that there is obviously a need to detox and refresh our body once in a while so it can get rid of bad stuff and work better altogether.

What kind of detox our bodies really need?

The word “detox” is so popular nowadays. Only if a magical smoothie existed to solve all my problems. I should just drink it every morning and I will wake up in a week feeling fit and healthy with a few pounds less. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really work that way.

All jokes aside, we should be aware that our bodies already have their own detoxifying mechanisms. You don’t need any specific diet or magic potion to make your body get rid of toxic chemicals. The liver, lungs, gut system, skin, and kidneys make our natural detox system. All toxins are being eliminated through these organs so the body remains healthy and functional.

So, what is about all of these body detox stories saying we can do it from the outside? Well, they are not completely irrational. The thing is, we can do some things that can help our natural detoxifying system to work better. And that’s when these tips and tricks come handy and make sense. TonikNaturalHealth can help you understand this topic better and also help you find your favorite way to improve your body detox.

How can I naturally optimize my body’s detoxification system?

There are many simple things you can incorporate in your daily routine in order to help your body achieve its detoxifying maximum. Here are some of them.

1. Drink more water

It may sound very easy, but for many people, it is very complicated to achieve this goal.

Our body contains a great amount of water and depends on it to survive. Water is present in every single cell and it represents a medium for various chemical reactions. It also dissolves many unwanted substances and eliminates them through sweating, urinating, and breathing.

Optimal daily water intake is different for each individual, but a general recommendation is somewhere around 2 liters. It varies depending on your diet, daily activities, and climate conditions. A good starting point is to create a habit of drinking a tall glass of warm water with lemon juice first thing in the morning. This can help your body flush out many different toxins and the good thing is that it only takes a few minutes to prepare this drink.

2. Cut sugar from your diet

Silent killer and our worst, sweet enemy. We all know this can be a tough one, especially if you have a sweet tooth. It is so hard to resist delicious chocolate, creamy cakes, and other candies. But let’s be honest, cutting your daily sugar intake can be a big step towards a healthier life.

Sugar causes inflammations all around the body and leads to many chronic diseases, such as diabetes, tumors, arthritis, depression, yeast infections, and many more. Decreasing your daily sweets can be more than helpful in body detoxification. How to do it? You don’t have to cut them out of your diet completely. Start with making healthier choices every single day. Dark chocolate (with more than 80% of cocoa) can be a great alternative for satisfying sweet cravings.

3. Exercise regularly

We all know that physical activity is one of the most important things to incorporate if we want to live a healthy and happy life. Working out naturally stimulates body detoxification and helps getting rid of many unwanted chemicals.

If you’re one of those people who really don’t like running and other cardio sessions be aware that there are many different options out there. Pilates, yoga, gym sessions, and dancing are just some of the activities you can choose to be your favorite way of moving and building a strong, healthy body.

4. Get a good night’s sleep

So many things to do every single day and there is so little time. We live in a crazy world and most of us just can’t seem to get enough sleep during the night. Sleeping is as important for our health as eating healthy and exercising regularly. Poor sleep can cause hormone imbalance and lead to various illnesses.

When we sleep we allow our brain to rest and our body to eliminates all bad substances that have accumulated during the day. Some of the things that can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better are drinking warm tea before you go to sleep and reading a good, calming book.

Conclusion:

Our body has its detoxifying mechanism and there is no need for any specific diet or routine to stimulate detoxification. However, there are a few easy ways to help the body reach its optimal detox functions, such as drinking more water, cutting sugar from your diet, exercising regularly, and getting a good night’s sleep.