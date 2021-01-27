6 Ways to Help you Sleep Better

As we all know, good sleep is necessary. It will help you feel good and as a result, your brain and body will function properly. Some people do not have problems falling asleep, however, other people have a difficult time falling or staying asleep during the night.

Poor sleep has various negative effects on your body including learning, mood, memory, emotions, and different biological functions. In this article, you will be able to read about 6 tips for sleeping better. Let’s take a look at the list:

1. Lower the Temperature in your Room

The temperature of your body changes when you sleep, the core temperature decreases, while the temperature of your feet and hands increase. If it is too hot in your room, you could have difficulty falling asleep. Setting your thermostat to a cool temperature between 15 to 23° C (60-75° F) can help you.

2. Practice Yoga, Meditation, or Mindfulness

When you are nervous, anxious, or stress, you might have trouble falling asleep. Yoga, meditation, or mindfulness are useful practices to relax your body and calm your mind. Various studies also showed that they can help improve sleep. Yoga encourages you to practice breathing patterns and body movements that release the stress that has accumulated in your body. Meditation can boost the melatonin levels that help the brain achieve a state where falling asleep is easy. While mindfulness helps you focus on the present and worrying less while falling asleep. Practicing one of these three techniques can help you when trying to sleep.

3. Exercise during the Day

Physical activity is considered to be beneficial for healthy sleep. It can help increase the quality and duration of sleep by enhancing the serotonin produced in the brain, and it will decrease the levels of cortisol which is the stress hormone. Keep in mind that you should not overdo it and that you should stick to a moderate-intensity exercise routine. Also, the time of the day when your workout is also important. In order to sleep better, working out in the morning is better than working out before bed.

4. Try Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy will require you to use essential oils. According to the experts from A-lifestyle, it is usually used by people who have a hard time falling asleep since it might help them relax their body. The most popular essential oils for promoting sleep is damask rose and lavender.

5. Turn Off All Electronics

Using your electronic devices before bed can have terrible effects on your sleep. Playing video games, watching TV, using your smartphone can make it harder for you to fall asleep. You should turn off all your device and put away your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, hence, you will be able to create a distraction-free area.

6. Watch What and When You Eat

The food you eat before going to bed can affect your sleep. For instance, a high-carb meal can hinder a good night’s sleep. If you want to eat a high-carb meal, you should do it at least four hours before going to bed. However, a high-fat meal can promote a night of deeper and more restful sleep.

Conclusion

By following these six tips from the article, you will be able to make the whole process of falling asleep easier, less stressful, and less frustrating. You will also be able to sleep longer and better, hence, do not waste any more time and try some tips from this article!