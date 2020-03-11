Entertainment

Has Nancy Pelosi Had Plastic Surgery? Before & After Pics

by Tracy Finke
The rumors that Nancy Pelosi had plastic surgery appeared in media reports numerous times but there wasn’t actually proof that the 79-year-old politician went under the knife.

Almost a decade ago, the tabloids wrote about Pelosi’s cosmetic corrections. Outlets, such as the Washington Times, reported that the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives’ face is getting tighter with age. They even had a plastic surgeon who discussed her appearance.

“A woman her age shouldn’t look that good. It appears that she has had a good amount of surgery … probably an eyelid lift and even a facelift”, Dr. Anthony Youn explained.

The most common speculation was that Pelosi is using Botox injections to rejuvenate her face.

Take a look at Pelosi’s before and after pictures and make a judgment yourself.

