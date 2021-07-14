Top 15 Donald Trump Time Covers

Donald Trump loves to make big statements. With time we learned one thing; he loves to exaggerate. This one time he claimed that he holds the record for most Time Magazine covers in history. Of course, this proved to be false. The US Presidents do feature a lot, but he’s not even leading in this department.

At the beginning of his presidency after featuring on the cover of this magazine a few times he already started bragging that he’s the number one. Time magazine was quick to dethrone him, and the list of the US Presidents that featured on Time’s list became public. By the end of his presidency, he did appear staggering 35 times. But, there are those who had this honor more. For one, Richard Nixon appeared 40 times. Next is Ronald Reagan with 37. Trump’s number is great, but that doesn’t make his statement true. If he took another term in the office, then who knows?

What Donald can brag about is the timeline of his appearances. He first appeared back in 1989. This was the era when he ruled the New York real estate kingdom. He did have to wait for the next one for more than a decade, but he came back again. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of his most iconic covers.

Most Iconic Trump Time Covers

This cover came out when there was still hope for Trump’s presidency. His intuition didn’t do wonders for his evident lack of experience.

The moment when trump took office was one of ages, so this one is quite merited.

A fight between Hillary and Donald was one of the ages, and Time took the liberty to make a cover about them. At that moment as you can see the future was foreseen.

While Donald was quick to brag about his Time covers, most of them didn’t do his presidency any favors.

These two did one helluva job at predicting the outcome of his time in the office.

This one did great job at depicting what trump was in essence. yes, he was the 45th President of the United States of America.

A great cover and an even better story. His rad to presidency was nothing short of astonishing.

The whole impeachment process was a part of his presidency that is timeless.

Time just couldn’t dedicate only one cover to the process.

Nancy Pelosi was one of the bravest Trump enemies during his stay at the White House. Time magazine decided to honor their rivalry.

During his whole stay in the Oval Office, Trump always believed he can tackle all adversaries

Time didn’t have prejudices before Donald showed what’s he capable of or isn’t.

All eyes on him, just the way he loves it.

We can’ argue with this statement. In one moment he put the whole country on a gamble, or at least it seemed that way.

It was close! Luckily we made it out alive.