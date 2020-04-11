Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares a Touching Video of Her Father

Meadow Walker, 21, daughter of the late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, has shared an old, never-before seen video of herself and her famous father.

Meadow is quite active on Instagram and has over 2.1 million followers. She regularly shares snaps and videos from her life, and occasionally posts something related to her dad.

The latest such post was a never-before seen video in which she scares her father by entering his room and wishes him a happy birthday. The caption reads, “I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx”

The adorable video has over 1.5 million views and nearly 13,000 comments. The father-daughter duo hugs in the video, and Paul was visibly surprised she showed up and had his famous smile on his face.

Walker was tragically killed in a car accident on November 30, 2013, when the Porsche Carrera GT which he was in hit a lamp post and caught fire. He was best known for portraying the role of Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise.