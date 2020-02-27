Celebrities

Michael Sheen’s Girlfriend Is 4 Years Older Than His Daughter!

by Tracy Finke
Famous womanizer Michael Sheen, 50, and his 25-year-old colleague Anna Lundberg welcomed their daughter Lyra in September last year, and happy parents were spotted walking the streets of New York.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

The couple enjoyed their stroll with their baby girl and her nanny, Daily Mail reports.

The 50-year-old actor and his 25-year-old girlfriend announced her pregnancy just three months before their daughter was born, and Sheen confirmed on Twitter that he became a father again. “Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday, September 23rd, our beautiful daughter Lyra was born,” the actor wrote.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Lyra is Sheen’s second child. The Welsh actor has another daughter with actress Kate Beckinsale, Lily Mo Sheen, who is only four years younger than his current partner.

Image source: pagesix.com, celebsfirst.com

In an interview a few years ago, he said that parenting is the most demanding job in the world, but obviously, now he’s not having a hard time considering having such a young girlfriend.

