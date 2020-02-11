Who Is Younger? Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend or Daughter?

It’s no secret that Antonio Banderas is one of the most desirable men in Hollywood, but his girlfriend and daughter swept everybody off their feet with their appearance at 2020 Oscars.

The 59-year-old star arrived at 92nd Academy Awards with his 38-year-old girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and his 23-year-old daughter Stella, whom he got with actress Melanie Griffith.

The “stepmother” and daughter smiled at each other the whole time, and it is clear that they are all in a good relationship and that everything is working as it should.

Antonio Banderas, by the way, is considered to be a great seducer, and he is dating Nicole since his divorce from Griffith. He said on one occasion that she had returned his faith in love.

By the way, many have commented that Nicole could easily be his daughter. At first glance to those who do not carefully follow the life of a Hollywood star, it may not be clear which of the two young ladies who walked the red carpet at the Oscars is his heiress, and who is his current partner.