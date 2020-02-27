Prince George’s and Princess Charlotte’s Classmates Put in Isolation Due to Coronavirus

Four pupils at the school, attended by Prince George (6) and Princess Charlotte (4), were put in isolation because they were suspected to be suffering from coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail. The children from Thomas’s Battersea school in London have been sent home while awaiting their test results.

Reportedly, they were recently on a trip to northern Italy, and two students returned with flu-like symptoms. The school reported that every two years the children travel to Italy.

A spokesman from Thomas’s Battersea school issued a statement: “Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of COVID-19 very seriously. And to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms”.

He stated: “We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested, and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results”.

By the way, as many as 14 schools have been closed in the UK this week for fear of the spread of coronavirus.