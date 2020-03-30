Melanie Griffith Can Barely Move Her Lips and Cheeks

Famous actress and the ex-wife of Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith, 62, used to be considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

However, she has had so many plastic surgeries and corrections back in the day in order to prolong her youthfulness.

Because of them, she can hardly make facial expressions today.

Media outlets inform she is hard to spot in the streets and that she has lots of trouble moving her cheeks and lips.

She is one of the many members of the entertainment industry who have overdone it with these procedures and ruined their incredible natural looks.