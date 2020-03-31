Drake Posts the First Pics of His Son: Fans Notice He Doesn’t Look Like His Parents at All

Famous Canadian rapper Drake shared, for the first time, photos of his two-year-old son Adonis Graham, whom he got with model Sophie Brussaux.

The rapper posted several photos on his Instagram profile, including the curly-haired toddler posing with him as well as his mother.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy”, Drake wrote in the caption.

The photos provoked very controversial comments from his Instagram followers. While some told him that his family looked perfect, some noticed that little Adonis did not resemble his parents at all.

Because of his light skin, blond curly hair and blue eyes, some even asked the rapper if he was sure he was really the boy’s father.

“The kid is cute, but he doesn’t look like Drake at all,” “He doesn’t look like either his mother or his father, not at all,” “Mother needs to clarify some things”, some of the comments read.

Former adult movies star Sophia after these comments decided to jokingly photoshop hair on the family photo, so it matches.