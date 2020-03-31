Drake Posts the First Pics of His Son: Fans Notice He Doesn’t Look Like His Parents at All

Famous Canadian rapper Drake shared, for the first time, photos of his two-year-old son Adonis Graham, whom he got with model Sophie Brussaux.
The rapper posted several photos on his Instagram profile, including the curly-haired toddler posing with him as well as his mother.
“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy”, Drake wrote in the caption.
The photos provoked very controversial comments from his Instagram followers. While some told him that his family looked perfect, some noticed that little Adonis did not resemble his parents at all.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Because of his light skin, blond curly hair and blue eyes, some even asked the rapper if he was sure he was really the boy’s father.
“The kid is cute, but he doesn’t look like Drake at all,” “He doesn’t look like either his mother or his father, not at all,” “Mother needs to clarify some things”, some of the comments read.
Former adult movies star Sophia after these comments decided to jokingly photoshop hair on the family photo, so it matches.
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
