Melania Trump’s Simple Look Calls for a Runway Appearance!

EXPRESS – 02/28/2020: Melania Trump still got it. At the fragile age of forty-nine, Melania could still pass as a model. Her figure was revealed during a reception in the White House in honor of Black History Month yesterday. The First Lady wore a black shirt dress that really showed her figure.



Melania rarely makes mistakes, but they do happen, and this time it was no different. For the reception in Washington, she went for a classic look. Melania, together with her husband Donald Trump, the US President, were hosts of a gala commemorating Black History Month.

The First Lady decided to share photos from the even on her Instagram profile. Melania Trump chose to caption the photo with: “@POTUS and I enjoyed welcoming guests to the @WhiteHouse this evening for our celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth” On all pictures, we can see POTUS and FLOTUS smiling together with their guests. Her outfit was a smart casual black dress. On her feet, the First Lady had stiletto high heels.

The dress in question fit her perfectly, as it pronounced her figure. Donald Trump’s wife, an ex-supermodel, looked as she could easily compete with younger models. During events like Black History Month reception, the First Lady usually wears an outfit she never did before. This time it was not the case, as her dress is a piece she once wore.

Another proof that her figure almost never changes is that the last time she had this dress was back in 2018 during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

If you pay attention to her feet, you will notice that she is wearing her favorite brand. The heels in question are Manolo Blahnik BB. This model is priced at $700. It seems that Melania Trump has a pair for every occasion, as she switches between models frequently.

This occasion was the first public appearance of Melania trump since she returned from a diplomatic visit to India.

Source: express.co.uk