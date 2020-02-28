Trump Has a Solution for Coronavirus, And It’s a Miracle!

CNN – 02/28/2020: By now, it should be clear. Donald Trump doesn’t have a contingency plan for dealing with coronavirus. It seems that Trump will put his faith on prayers. There’s no other way to put it. The way he’s handling the situation, it appears he waits for a miracle that will make the virus go away.



But it won’t be that easy. The stock market tanked for a bit, and if outbreak of coronavirus happens in will fall deeper. Furthermore, the number of those affected in the US grows with every passing day. All of this combined and Trump’s lack of management regarding the situation screams disaster.

The White House tries to keep things under control and reassure the citizens, but that’s just not the case. The sell-off on Wall Street is a historical one, and there’s the first case of coronavirus in America, which isn’t connected to anyone who traveled abroad. On top of that, you have medicines shortage on every corner in the States.

The virus started to spread worldwide, and it already came to Europe. In Italy, people are already dying from this virus. Everything POTUS had to say on this subject, during his Wednesday press conference, was: “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle; it will disappear.”

It seems that Donald Trump wasn’t so sure of his words, that he added: “Things could get worse before it gets better.” President’s Wednesday press conference was long, but he did nothing to reassure the US citizens. In his final sentence on Wednesday to the American public POTUS said: It will maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows.”

This type of handling coronavirus crisis creates the opinion that President Donald Trump isn’t capable of handling it at all.

Source: cnn.com