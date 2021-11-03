Did You Know About These Trump Family Nicknames

Nicknames are something everyone grows up with. Sometimes it’s something nice, and sometimes it is an attempt to make fun of someone or even offend them. When Donald Trump was the president, both he and his family received a number of nicknames from their staffers. Most of them were not very nice, but some were funny and complimentary. If you want to know what they were, keep on reading.

Melania “Rapunzel” Trump

For some members of the Secret Service, Melania was like the fairy tale princess. The one that uses her long hair to escape her captivity, Rapunzel. The nickname doesn’t come from Melania’s long hair, as she doesn’t have it, but from the fact, she was spending most of her time within the walls of the White House. Beware, these claims might be suspected of being the truth, as all of them are from Stephanie Grisham’s book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. It is also claimed that Secret Service agents loved to work with her as she never left the premises of the WH, which made their jobs easier.

Melania Trump: The Portrait

Again with the Melania, but she was a subject of interest of everyone in the White House, at least regarding her nicknames. The Portrait was a nickname given to Melania by her stepdaughter Ivanka. The nickname has nothing to do with her modeling career but with the fact she rarely spoke. Mary Jordan’s book The Art of Her Deal speaks of this in length, making her appearance the focus of her success.

Princess Ivanka

Here we have another claim from Grisham’s book. According to her reporting, Ivanka tried to get invited to a Royal party back in 2019 when Trump was visiting the UK. This caused people to call her Princess Ivanka. But even before the 2019 blunder, her stepmother Melania was referring to her as a princess. This nickname and the relationship between Melania and Ivanka were described in detail in Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s memoir, Melania and Me. It all came to fruition because the two ladies were fighting for the spot in the front line. Also, when Ivanka stepped in for Donald at the G20 meeting, an anonymous White House source said this: “This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump: The Interns

Grisham also added a few new nicknames for Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. The two of them were called The Interns. This has everything to do with their position in the White House, but also with Donald Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice. Stephanie also adds that at one point during the pandemic, Kusher was also in charge despite the fact that Mike Pence, the vice-president was around. According to her: “It was disrespectful, and I remember feeling both embarrassed and disgusted.”

Jared “Slim Reaper” Kushner

Slim Reaper has nothing to do with his physique. Instead, it’s all about his presence in the White House. It would seem that Jared wasn’t a capable member of the staff. Instead, he was the one that made things not work properly. According to other people employed by Trump’s administration, Jared was getting his nose in everything, even the things not concerning him. He made work difficult for others, making their assignments harder, and once he made the mess, Kushner also made sure that someone else cleans it.