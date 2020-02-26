Demi Rose Poses as a Barbie Girl in Tiny Pink Bikini

The 24-year-old model Demi Rose once again delighted her Instagram followers with another set of provocative photos. This time, Rose posed in front of the camera in a tiny pink bikini while holding the bike. In the second picture, the model holds in her hands a white rabbit.

Young Rose went on a Venice Beach for a bike ride on Tuesday and decided to capture that sun-kissed moment. She brought a cute bunny along to enjoy the adventure.

“Bikes and bunnies”, the caption read. Pictures in which Demi is showing her incredible physique brought her nearly half of million likes in less than a day.

Her followers were stunned with her curves and her appearance in general. “Pretty girl”, one of the comments read.

One of her followers wrote: “Baby girl looking so good”, and another added: “How can one resist you?” “Body goals!”, “Gorgeous beyond Belief!”, “I’m all for the matching scrunchy”, some of the comments read.