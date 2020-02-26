Madonna Spotted Walking With a Cane After Her Show in Paris

Madonna, 61, who is recovering from knee surgery, was seen leaving Hotel Crillon in Paris and walking with a cane. The pop diva wore a big black coat and headscarf, so only the paparazzi recognized her. Big glasses hid her face as she wearily worked her way to the car where the driver was waiting.

Her new tour, “Madame X,” began poorly as the singer had to cancel 14 performances because of the extreme pain she was suffering.

“I consider myself a warrior. I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning,” Madonna said in December last year when she had to cancel some of her shows due to unbearable pain she was experiencing.

Her fans in Paris were dissatisfied as the concert was almost three hours late, and as it ended before dawn, many could barely manage to get home.