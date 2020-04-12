Read Melania Trump’s Heart Breaking Easter Coronavirus Tribute!

EXPRESS – 04/12/2020: It’s Easter, but not as any we had so far in our lifespan. The coronavirus pandemic is making everything different and harder, but during this hard period, we must push forward. Melania Trump, as the First Lady of the United States, knows this, and she shared a touching tribute with us on Easter Sunday.



Her message is intended for those, among others, who already lost their battle with this wicked disease. The message was shared on Melania’s official Twitter account, @FLOTUS. At the moment, there are more than half a million people infected with COVID-19 in the United States.

The First Lady wrote: “On the eve of #Easter, let us remember the ones who lost their lives to COVID19. Please try to connect w/ family, friends & loved ones this year. Take care of yourselves, keep your spirits high. Enjoy #Easter knowing we are all in this together.”

In one of the most recent addresses to the public, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that America could be back to its usual self by November. In an interview with MSNBC, Dr. Fauci stated: “I would hope that by November we would have things under such control that we could have a real degree of normality.”

So far, the biggest hot spot in the United States is the state of New York. Almost 50% of recorded cases in the U.S. Originates from the N.Y. state.

In recent weeks Melania Trump became more involved in fighting coronavirus. Unlike her husband, Donald Trump, the First Lady advised people to wear face masks and keep social distancing to protect themselves and their loved ones. Almost all of her recent tweets are dedicated to the fight against this virus, which is terrorizing the world. Melania decided to lead by example, and it’s good to see her do this.

