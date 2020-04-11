Melania Trump Snubs Husband With COVID-19 Protective Mask!

EXPRESS – 04/11/2020: Melania Trump will push the agenda of face masks as she should. She took it to Twitter to urge people to do the same, contradicting her husband, Donald Trump.



Melania shared a photo of herself wearing face protective gear needed during the coronavirus outbreak with a message written next to it. The message goes as following: “As the CDC continues to study the spread of the Covid-19, they’re recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain.”

FLOTUS also warned that wearing face masks doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t keep the social distance. Booth things are equally important as the number of those infected with this virus skyrocketed last few weeks.

Unlike the First Lady, her husband has rules of his own regarding the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing. During Trump’s pressers in the White House, he doesn’t wear a mask unless it’s necessary. All people, including the reporters, must undergo a COVID-19 test before being allowed to be near the President.

As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

Regarding the face masks, POTUS said: “I don’t know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk. I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know. Somehow, I don’t see it for myself. I just — I just don’t. Maybe I’ll change my mind, but this will pass, and hopefully, it’ll pass very quickly.”

It’s good to see the First Lady standing up for something and contradicting her husband in the process. The two of them stand on the opposite sides regarding the coronavirus and face masks.

Source: express.co.uk