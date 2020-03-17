Melania Trump Calls For Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Fear

EXPRESS – 03/17/2020: Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, all more significant events are being canceled and no celebrations are allowed. Today is St. Patrick’s Day, and while there’s usually parades and stuff, this year will go down silently. But, despite this, the First Lady Melania Trump sent out a message to her followers on twitter wishing them a happy holiday.



The fear of COVID-19 grows every day, but Donald Trump’s wife wants for US people to have special occasions celebrated despite the hard times that are upon us. Melania shared a message with her 4.1 million followers earlier today.

Posting a message next to a picture, the First Lady wrote: “While things are different this year, and the focus is to keep each other safe & healthy, don’t forget to celebrate special events & occasions. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Unlike what we are sued to, FLOTUS wasn’t pilled on by hateful comments but with likes and kind responses. Her felicitation comes after St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are being canceled across the globe.

After a few weeks, and a couple of public addressing where Melania ignored coronavirus, the First Lady now frequently shares her support for those who deal with this disease and those who work on stopping its progress. In previous days she wrote: “Our great country is fighting hard against the #Coronavirus. This nation is strong & ready & we will overcome. Please take action to prevent further spread. Visit cdc.gov for updated health info & updates.”

While things are different this year, and the focus is to keep each other safe & healthy, don’t forget to celebrate special events & occasions. Happy #StPatricksDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 17, 2020

Melania trump canceled two major events due to coronavirus in previous days. The first one was a fundraiser for her husband’s campaign, which was to take place at Beverly Hills. The other one is the White House Easter Egg Roll. Unfortunately for the First Lady and us, there will be many more as the coronavirus is not slowing down.

