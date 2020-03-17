News

Donald Trump Can Make Friends Out of Enemies After All!

by Velibor Jotanovic

CNN – 03/17/2020: A day doesn’t pass without Donald Trump attacking someone. This time it’s a new enemy. Maybe the enemy is a harsh word, but Trump certainly isn’t out there making friends. As usual, President took his opinion on Twitter and aimed Democratic New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In his tweet, POTUS wrote: “Cuomo wants ‘all states to be treated the same. But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big ‘hotspot’, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it.”

Mr. Trump can get into an argument with almost anyone. Cuomo is the latest target, and President Trump continued to talk about him during the press briefing earlier today. But, the situation is cooling down. What POTUS said was: “There’s great, tremendous spirit. And I can say that for Republicans and Democrats. I could say that with respect to Gov. Cuomo. We had a great talk this morning.”

We’re not sure that the New York governor thinks the same, but Trump continued nonetheless: “We’re both doing a really good job, and we’re coordinating it, and we agree: different states need different things…My conversation with Andrew Cuomo was a very productive one, and a very good one, and I appreciate that.”

Trump and Cuomo have been at it for some time now, but now the situation is cooling down. In the past few weeks, the New York governor has been accused by Trump of not doing enough. Upon hearing this, Cuomo responded: “I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corps of Engineers, and I’ll take it from there.”

Today, they seem to be on the same page as the feud seems over after Cuomo tweet: We’re not Democrats or Republicans—at the end of the day, we’re all Americans. This is a test of our character. New York will meet it.”

