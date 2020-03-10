Melania Cancels Beverly Hills Fundraiser! Scheduling or Coronavirus?

EXPRESS – 03/10/2020: Melania Trump abruptly canceled an already scheduled event in California due to the alleged conflict in scheduling. White House officials announced the decision. The event in question is a fundraiser for her husband’s campaign.



The fundraiser was scheduled for March 18th, at Beverly Hills, before Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, announced its cancellation. According to her, the reason was a conflict in First Lady’s schedule.

The move is quite shocking as this was an essential event in Donald Trump’s campaign. It also comes in a moment when the fear of coronavirus outbreak is growing. In Los Angeles, there’s a state of emergency in place. As we already said, the event was held at one of the most famous parts of this city.

At the moment, several members of the Republican party are self-quarantined due to fear of coronavirus. They are Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. Both of them were in contact with a person who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

The place where they were in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 is the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. As you maybe know, both President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence were also present at the event. At one moment, it was suspected that POTUS might contract coronavirus, but these claims were denied.

The organizers of the named event confirmed that none of the leading men of the United States had direct contact with the man diagnosed with coronavirus.

Now, back to the canceled fundraiser. It would be the first such even which would Melania held herself without her husband. After the Beverly Hills fundraiser, the First lady is also scheduled to host an event at President’s Mar-a-Lago resort on March 25th.

While the White House claims that scheduling was the reason for canceling, netizens are convinced it was all coronavirus’s fault.

Source: express.co.uk