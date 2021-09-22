Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Get Across The Powerful Message On The Cover Of TIME

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the top 100 influential people on the planet according to “Time” magazine. The famous couple ended up at the cover page where they passed subtle messages through their outfits and jewelry. So, let’s dive into the itsy-bitsy.

For the unique occasion, Meghan Markle chose celebrity stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth. Their clientele includes Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Kirsten Dunst, just to name a few. This time, two sisters did a magnificent job when they put together silk white shirt and matching pants in the same color for the Duchess. Prince Harry wore an all-black sweater and pants, as a contrast to his powerful wife. The Duke is also standing a bit behind Meghan, on her right side, with his hand on her shoulder. The message is obvious, almost blunt – Harry will always have his wife’s back, while she’s out to conquer the world.

Wearing all white might mean that the Duchess is sending a message of peace to her former Royal family. It could also be that Meghan is ready for the new chapter in her life, in a sense “turning a new page”, after many tumultuous years. All white attire also became a symbol for supporting gender equality.

The shooting took place in their Montecito mansion by photographer Pari Dukovic. Other photos were taken inside their home and while on the stroll nearby. The pics have a different vibe from the one on the cover page since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wearing similar moss green tones, presenting them as equals. Meghan is once again wearing pants and a polo neck sweater with a matching coat. Prince Harry also went for a classic look in an olive green suit and a white shirt.

The earthy tones might represent Meghan and Harry’s care for the environment and trying to live in sync with nature. The couple often emphasizes, through their many charities, the dangers of global warming. They are also active in helping out the victims of hurricanes and flooding.

A peculiar detail can be seen in the photos – the Duke is always seen standing on the right-hand side of the Duchess. Another hint perhaps?

As far as jewelry, Meghan Markle wore a Cartier Tank Francaise watch – the same one like Lady Diana used to wear. It’s unknown whether Meghan is wearing her own watch that she bought from the first paycheck she got for “Suits”, or if it was Diana’s. It was the late princess’s favorite piece of jewelry that was meant for Prince William. However, the Duke of Cambridge swapped the watch with Harry for Diana’s engagement ring that Kate is wearing. In any case, paying a tribute to the late Princess of Wales was a nice touch.

Further, Meghan is wearing Shiffon rings that are Earth-friendly. The jewelry is made exclusively out of sustainable materials and ethically and legally approved diamonds. Another way of proving that the couple is also walking the walk, not just talking the talk.