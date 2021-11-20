Is Meghan Markle Plotting A Scheme To Become The Most Popular Royal In The World?

Meghan Markle revealed some exclusive details in the Ellen DeGeneres Show about her family life, pregnancy, kids, and adjusting to life in the US.

Lilibet Diana was born in June of 2021 completing the family of Sussex’s. The little girl was a gift from the stars, considering that the Duchess went through a painful miscarriage earlier. Once she arrived, the family was content enjoying their life in sunny California.

While on the show, the Duchess talked about the time she wanted to dance while pregnant with the second child. Meghan glanced at the hip hop dancer Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss’ saying that she loved the way he danced with his pregnant wife. However, Prince Harry firmly disagreed. “We can’t do that”, Meghan quoted her husband.

“I love them (the videos) so much. Some friends had sent me a couple of them and I just started to watch them and I looked at Harry”, she explained. “I said to him, ‘We should do this!’ And he said, ‘We can’t do this. We can’t move like them.'” The pro-dancer offers to do some choreography and Meghan replies: “I might take you up on that.” Ellen then told Meghan she is actually a good dancer. “Oh I love to dance, and Archie loves to dance,” Meghan says.

Meghan also exclusively revealed a new photo of Archie feeding chickens. Meghan gushed about Archie’s love for the animals, which he probably got from his mother, enjoying chickens and playing with their dog.

The royal mom also talked about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. She said that they plan to spend it at home since she loves to cook. She said: “I love to cook, we’ll be (at) home and just relax and sort of settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California, so it will be nice.”

She also opened up about the difficulties of having a second child compared to having just one: “Archie loves being a big brother.” “Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children are parenting”, the Duchess explained their current family dynamics.

Meghan steered the talk towards family affairs and away from the controversy of their departure from the UK. She mentioned Harry’s adjusting period saying that he loves being in California, especially the weather.

As soon as the show aired, Lady Colin Campbell commented on Meghan Markle’s recent TV appearance. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star’s Kurt Robson, she said: “Without a doubt, it’s a strategy. Her strategy is to make herself the most reported on royal in the world”.