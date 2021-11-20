Meghan Markle Mocked By The Disgraced Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan Markle took the risk of being a guest at the Ellen DeGeneres show, a host that’s been heavily criticized. And it was a cringe from start to finish.

The announcement of Meghan Markle having an interview with Ellen raised many eyebrows from the get-go. The American public has welcomed the Duke and Duchess with open arms to the US. The couple threw the anchor at one of the most prominent Los Angeles neighborhoods, making it their new home.

Since the Oprah interview, the runaway royals tried to stay out of the public eye at least for a while until the dust settles. Now, Meghan showed up at Ellen’s show, who was shunned by the media and the public alike for her controversial treatment of her filming crew. Since then, Ellen was canceled by many publications and TV stations.

However, Ellen’s show is still on air with some prominent figures as guests, including Meghan Markle.

When announcing the Duchess, Ellen got her tongue twisted trying several times to say the title right before eventually giving up, mumbling away. When the two sat down, Ellen said that “it’s hard to pronounce”, but continued to be determined. Several more times Ellen tried unsuccessfully to say “Duchess of Sussex” which, at this point, seemed to be a bit like a forced error. Meghan Markle gracefully carried on the conversation, without a flinch.

During her stint at the Ellen Show, the Duchess had to go through some absurd dares. “I sent Meghan out to do some shopping. She wore an earpiece and had to say and do everything I told her to do”, the TV host said. As a soundcheck, Ellen found it hilarious to ask Meghan to squat if her earpiece is working. The idea was to get the Duchess out on the streets, talking to different vendors claiming that she has “healing powers” while the audience occasionally chuckled.

The whole shenanigans had a noble purpose, though. In the end, Meghan Markle gifter one person from the audience $20,000 to help set up their charity organization. The Duchess stayed in her philanthropic vibe the whole time, swaying the talk to the Archwell foundation and its generous deeds. Still, Meghan revealed some never-before-heard details from her and Prince Harry’s relationship before they went public.

Once the gig was over, the two went on with a casual convo. Meghan was reminiscing of the times when she and Prince Harry were secretly dating. The Duchess talked about one occasion, days before Halloween, she, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and her then-boyfriend, and now-husband Jack snuck out for a fun night in Toronto.

“He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well. And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple”, the ex-royal explained.

The Duchess also talked about their family life in their $11 million mansion handling two kids. “Suddenly we realized, ‘oh right’, everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along”, Meghan said, adding that Harry turned out to be a great dad. “It’s the most beautiful thing to watch”, the Duchess said about her husband in the father role.