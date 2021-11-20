Meghan Markle Was Obsessed With Andie MacDowell’s Hair When She Was Young

Meghan Markle opened up about her early fashion style on Ellen DeGeneres Show. The former “Suits” actress talked about her ambitious try to look like Andie MacDowell when she was a teenager.

The Duchess talked about trying to imitate the famous Andie MacDowell’s hairdo from the 1994 romantic comedy “Four Weddings and a Funeral”. “I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral and all I wanted was that perfect little curly haircut”, Meghan explained, adding: “On that first day I was like, ‘this is amazing, I look like Andie MacDowell [in the film]’…”.

However, the style that she got at the hairdresser didn’t last for long. “Then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me ‘you have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell”. Meghan, 40, continued to say how she was teased at school when kids called her “Krusty the Crab”, a character from The Simpsons, due to her new hairdo. “And then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, ‘You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ and that’s what it ended up evolving into. And I went to school, and they said I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons. It was a real bummer,” Markle explained.

Nowadays, Andie MacDowell, 63, fully embraces her gray locks. “I’m not worried about keeping it under control. We’ve emphasized the wildness. We’ve gone with that,” MacDowell told PEOPLE in July, adding: “Because of the silver, it gets even a little drier. The texture becomes even wirier, but I’m embracing all of it. I’m comfortable. I like me. That’s where you get to by the time you’re my age.” The actress got compliments from her daughters, Margaret Qualley, 27, and Rainey Qualley, 31, who said that their mother has some “badass” look.

The Duchess continued to talk about the business ventures that she had in her childhood. Young Meghan made and sold some hair scrunchies. I remember the feeling of knowing that I had done something, I had invested in myself and done this labor and been compensated for it,” she said to The New York Times earlier this month. “There’s a sense of pride that comes from that.”