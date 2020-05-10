Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Moving to a New Villa

Former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, have finally found their dream Los Angeles home. They moved in after spending months in Canada following their separation from the British Royal Family.

The couple is now financially independent, but their appetite for luxury has never gone away. Media outlets report that the Beverly Hills villa formerly the home of actor and comedian Tyler Perry, 50, is their choice. The property costs about $18 million.

The couple was never seen with Perry, but British media writes that their common friend Oprah Winfrey, 66, connected the two sides. The luxurious villa has 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and is located in the elite neighborhood of Beverly Hills. This part of the already high-end part of town is reserved for the richest of the rich.

Their neighbors and fellow community members will be consisted of Hollywood stars, tech millionaires, and many other celebrities whose pockets are deep enough to call this area home.

Since their move to LA, they have made limited number of public appearances, but the word on the street is that the superstar lifestyle grows on Harry. Meghan is certainly used to it, but for him it was a brand new thing.

Source: dailymail.co.uk