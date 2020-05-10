These People Spent Millions To Look Like Famous People And Characters

Many people in the world wish to look like celebrities, no matter if those celebrities are real or not. Plastic surgeries and beauty procedures allowed them to alter their physical appearance and make them look like human dolls, or as close are major stars as possible.

However, as with many other things in the world, human beings often went too far. Overconfident, many paid small fortunes to achieve their dreams and look like someone else. Here are the top 10 most expensive transformation attempts.

Ukrainian Valeria Lukyanova is famous around the world as the real life Barbie doll. She refuses to admit her many plastic surgeries, but she cannot really fool anybody. The proof is clear in every picture she takes.

Myla Sinanaj allegedly spent over $30,000 on various operations to look like Kim Kardashian. She had her lips filled and booty enlarged, and even made a home video similar to Kim’s!

Herbert Chavez has been a diehard Superman fan since he was five years old. He did everything in his power to look like the iconic superhero and spent about $20,000 in the process.

Kyleigh Potts had over 40 plastic surgeries that set her back $75,000. Her ultimate goal is to look like Kylie Jenner. She revealed that it is her lifelong dream to look like the famous beauty and makeup mogul.

Bryan Ray is a Britney Spears super fan who spent more than $80,000 to look like the superstar pop singer. He says Britney has always been his biggest and most important inspiration.

Toby Sheldon spent $100,000 on surgeries and corrections in order to look like his idol Justin Bieber. He was obsessed with the famous Canadian singer. Sadly, in 2015, he passed away after an overdose.

Pixee Fox had about 200 plastic surgeries, as her goal was to resemble the bombshell redhead cartoon character of Jessica Rabbit. These procedures cost her well over $100,000, and she even took out six of her ribs. IN addition, she has permanent green lenses to make her look more like the iconic character.

Jordan James Parke is a giant fan and supporter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. He spend $130,000 on plastic surgeries in order to resemble Kim Kardashian West.

Jennifer Lopez went a step further when compared to others on the list. She gave more than $470,000 on similar operations, also wanting to become like Kim. She says that she fell in love with plastic surgeries a long time ago, and when she saw Kim, she instantly wanted to be just like her.

The absolute record holder however is a Brazilian Roddy Alves, who gave $650,000 to look like Barbie’s soulmate Ken. He appeared on many reality TV shows where he talked about his surgeries. All of this exposure gave him a lot of fame around the globe.