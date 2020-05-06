Meghan Markle Shares a New Video on Baby Archie’s First Birthday

Baby Archie turned one, so Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share a special video to celebrate their son’s big day. The former Duke of Sussex made a video featuring Meghan reading one of Archie’s favorite books, “Duck! Rabbit!”.

The video shows Archie sitting in his mother’s lap and smiling at the book and showing new teeth. As the two of them read the book, Prince Harry’s laughter was heard several times, behind the camera. The couple took part in the charity campaign “Save the Stories”, which helps bring much-needed support to children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As Meghan finished reading, Prince Harry shouted, “End. Bravo!”, to which Archie said, “Daddy!” The couple is in isolation at their home in Los Angeles, and for Archie’s first birthday, they didn’t go out anywhere, and the three of them celebrated this big day without guests.

The Duchess was looking relaxed in the video, wearing a denim shirt and shorts. This sweet family video already has 257k views and more than 2,000 comments.

The royal family congratulated them on their Instagram profile.