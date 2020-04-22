Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted in Rare Casual Outfits

If you thought you would never see former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wear casual everyday outfits while they are in public, you are in luck!

The couple have recently moved to Los Angeles where they bought a new and secluded property. Now, they were spotted on the streets of the LA with their adorable dogs.

Both of them wore very casual outfits and were barely recognizable under all the protective clothing. They had blue bandannas over their mouths and noses, as well as baseball caps.

Harry opted for a grey T-shirt and dark grey cargo pants. He completed the look with black sunglasses, therefore appearing even more secretive and disguised.

Meghan on the other hand wore skintight white leggings and a black sleeveless shirt. She also had sunglasses on, and a black jacket around her waist.

The pair seemed to have enjoyed their day out with their two dogs. Recently, they also went around LA and donated some food to the people during quarantine.