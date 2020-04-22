Val Kilmer Was in Love With Angelina Jolie During “Alexander” Filming

Famous Hollywood actor Val Kilmer admitted in his new book, “I’m Your Huckleberry,” that he had a crush on Angelina Jolie, whom she met on the set of the 2004 epic drama “Alexander”.

The 60-year-old actor revealed that on the set, he “couldn’t wait to kiss her,” and he wanted to buy her “a Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the trail”.

“We developed a friendship. I was around when Angie’s mom [Marcheline Bertrand] was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite”, Kilmer wrote.

He continued: “When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more. More gorgeous. More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes”.

However, their relationship faded after filming.

Angelina started shooting “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” where she fell madly in love with Brad Pitt, who left his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, because of her.