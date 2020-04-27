CelebritiesCoronavirus

Matt Damon Settles in an Irish Town During Quarantine

by Elsa Stringer
Hollywood superstar Matt Damon, 49, has decided where he is going to live until quarantine in the States is over. His choice in interesting to say the least.

The famous actor picked the small Irish Seaside Town called Dalkey. Back in March, he came to this cute little town to shoot some scenes for “The Last Duel,” Ridley Scott’s latest movie. However, when the pandemic shut down everything, he decided to stay there until things go back to normal just like the residents.

Damon’s main residence is in Brooklyn, New York, meaning he is quite far from his home. Now in Ireland, his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso and daughters Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, 9, keep him company.

The shocked locals spotted him on numerous occasions as he toured and walked the neighborhoods. For the past few weeks, countless fans stopped him for photos and autographs. They even have a new nickname for him, “Matt O’Damon.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Ireland has had 18,184 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 1,014 deaths. In his home of New York alone, more than 271,621 cases and 16,162 deaths have occurred.

Dalkey is around 12 miles southeast of Dublin. It is famous for beautiful beaches and maritime history. Its nickname is “Ireland’s Amalfi Coast.” The residents are quite proud of the fact that Damon chose to stay, and now consider him one of their own!

