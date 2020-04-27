Larsa Pippen Proves Once Again That Bikinis Are Her Thing

Instagram model, Internet personality, and blogger Larsa Pippen, 45, continues to stun her 1.9 million Instagram fans with racy photos.

When she is not writing for her famous website and sharing health and gym advice, Larsa loves to pose for provocative pictures. One of her go-to outfits are skimpy bikinis which often have lots of trouble keeping her bustling curves from popping out.

The former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, 54, is truly the queen of swimsuits. Recently, she has shared an astonishing video to her Instagram in which she is wearing a blue bikini.

She can be seen recording herself in her bedroom mirror, with her curves all over the place. The sporty two-piece lace bikini looks stunning on her tanned body, and highlights all of her best features. Her post currently has over 24,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

Larsa and Scottie married in 1997 and divorced in 2018, and they have four children together. Scotty Jr. was born in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005, and Sophia in 2008. Despite giving birth four times, she looks stunning and amazingly fit, proving age and maternity cannot beat hard work and dedication!