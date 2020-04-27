Here Are 5 Skincare Tips By Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani, 50, has been a major presence in the entertainment industry since the 1990s but it seems she has not aged a day. What is the secret to her incredibly youthful look?

First of all, Gwen always takes off her makeup before she goes to bed. She wears a lot of beauty products for her performances and events, but whenever she comes home she removes it from her face.

“I don’t know what it is, but something about that whole kind of war paint. Once I get the makeup on, it’s show time, I’ve said that for years and its so true. The one thing that I have really changed is trying to get all the makeup off. It was hard when I was younger because I was always on a tour bus, literally washing my face with bottled water, inside a bus. But the key is to keep it clean at night. Let your face breath.”

When it comes to her lifestyle, she eats a healthy diet since she is a vegetarian. She has been since 12 years old! Although her boyfriend Blake Shelton, an Oklahoma native, loves meat, she keeps to her own rules. “It shocks me because growing up in California…we learn how to be healthy. And in Oklahoma, they learn just how to have fun and eat like not worry about it, which is great.”

Next on the list is rest, and enough of it. If she cannot rest and it shows on her face however, a good, quality foundation is her best friend. Her go-to product is Revlon’s ColorStay Foundation. Gwen says, “It works so well, I don’t need to reapply elsewhere.”

When she has a long day, she simply has to redo her makeup, which is certainly one way to always appear fresh. The singer loves the feeling of having a clean face, and “sometimes, if I have a really long day I’ll just wash it all off and start over again for that fresh-face feeling. I only do my skin though.”

Last but not least, Gwen Stefani always tries to keep away from the sun. This is also the best skincare advice she can give the fans. “Stay out of the sun! It’s funny though, because you definitely see it as you get older. Later in life, you’re like ‘What is that?!’, and it turns out it’s from the sun and you’re like, ‘Oh why did I do that to myself?’ That said, growing up in California, I was pretty good. Not when I was a kid, but once I hit my twenties.”