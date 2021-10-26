Matrix 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, News

We hope you’re in for another great ride. The original Matrix trilogy was a roller-coaster, and we expect nothing else from Matrix 4. If you are into this franchise, stay tuned, as we’re about to lead you through all available info we have on our hands.

It’s been more than 20 years since the first Matrix film, and in the mid-time, it has become quite a popular franchise. It’s all thanks to the writers/directors Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski. What they created is a world of pure imagination that defies logic. After the first three installments, all of us felt that the story run its course. But, the smallest of cliffhangers was left behind and it all led us to the fourth film.

If you’re reading this, you probably know what happens in the first three movies so we won’t dig too deep into the plot. The good guys win in the end, so what is it that will make the fourth movie great and worth watching. We expect great things, and the first sign is the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who play Neo and Trinity. The not-so-good part is that Lana Wachowski is directing on her own.

Matrix 4 – The Title

Deep inside fans always knew that there was going to be another Matrix movie. Now that we almost have it on our hands, the title would be appropriate. The fourth movie in this franchise will carry the name The Matrix: Resurrections. It is a fitting name for this movie which will be R-rated. These are all good news, as we wouldn’t like it any other way.

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer

The trailer has been around for a while but it’s always good to be reminded of how amazing it is. This is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the trailer dully delivers the excitement. Don’t be shy, click the link and watch it on YouTube.

Matrix 4 Release Date

It’s not yet there, but it’s close. Before COVID-19 kicked in, it should have been premiered on May 21, 2021. In the mid-time, it was pushed to April 1st of 2022, before being scheduled back to December 22nd, 2021. It will also be available on HBO Max starting from the same date.

Cast and Crew

As we already said, some of the old faces are back, but some of them will also be missing. The most prominent names include Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt. Those that will be severely missed are Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne. The new cast members are also Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci.

So, we have Keanu and Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, while Fishburne and Weaving will be missing as Agent Smith and Morpheus respectively. Interestingly Jada Pinkett Smith plays Niobe once again while Merovingian returns played by Lambert Wilson. Furthermore, Agent Johnson is back and will be played by Daniel Bernhardt. Morpheus will be replaced by his younger version appeared in the presentation by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Storyline

What most fans want to know is what’s the new movie about. The first two pushed some boundaries and the same is expected here. Of course, no one wanted to reveal too much, so all that we have is a small summary. It goes something like this: “In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before.” Yup, it’s all we got; this and the trailer. Anything else is mere fan theories, and you’re free to divulge those on Reddit or other forums. or, you can see the video below.

Everything that is left is to tighten your seatbelt and get ready for another amazing ride. This movie will certainly provide much more than a plain ride down memory lane. The wait is almost over, as we have less than two months to wait. In the mid-time, we could also get another trailer. At least we hope so.