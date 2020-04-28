Celebrities

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Famous Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt, 40, and his wife, author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, are expecting a baby!

source:vogue.com

The beautiful young couple got married in June of 2019 after only several months of dating. For Katherine, it will be her first child, while Pratt has a 7-year-old son Jack with his former wife Anna Faris, 43.

Back in January, Chris said that he would love to have a big family and many children. He added that he would not mind spending more time enjoying life than working on movies.

View this post on Instagram

Have a kid? Need them entertained for the next 11 minutes? Well, click the link to watch Katherine and I read, “Maverick and Me,” to benefit @savewithstories @savethechildren @nokidhungry We are not just shamelessly plugging her book here. We’re reading her book as it is author approved. Apparently you can’t just read any old book. SOOO…. if you’re a Childrens author and would allow your book to be read- please send approval to @savewithstories and maybe I can talk some of my famous friends into reading them as a way to entertain our kiddos. Each of the above mentioned organizations are helping in this time of need. Katherine and I are making donations to each. If you have the means we respectfully ask that you donate too, if you please. Enjoy the stories! #GodBless #StaySafe #WeRise

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

For actor, bodybuilder, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, this will be the first grandchild and he could not be happier about it.

Read Also: Arnold Schwarzenegger And Joseph Baena Spend Some Quality Father-Son Time

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Joseph Baena Spend Some Quality Father-Son Time

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 1,000 Meals to an LA Hospital

Schwarzenegger’s Son Proves That Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
5 ⁄ 1 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy