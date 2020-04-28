Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child

Famous Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt, 40, and his wife, author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, are expecting a baby!
The beautiful young couple got married in June of 2019 after only several months of dating. For Katherine, it will be her first child, while Pratt has a 7-year-old son Jack with his former wife Anna Faris, 43.
Back in January, Chris said that he would love to have a big family and many children. He added that he would not mind spending more time enjoying life than working on movies.
Have a kid? Need them entertained for the next 11 minutes? Well, click the link to watch Katherine and I read, “Maverick and Me,” to benefit @savewithstories @savethechildren @nokidhungry We are not just shamelessly plugging her book here. We’re reading her book as it is author approved. Apparently you can’t just read any old book. SOOO…. if you’re a Childrens author and would allow your book to be read- please send approval to @savewithstories and maybe I can talk some of my famous friends into reading them as a way to entertain our kiddos. Each of the above mentioned organizations are helping in this time of need. Katherine and I are making donations to each. If you have the means we respectfully ask that you donate too, if you please. Enjoy the stories! #GodBless #StaySafe #WeRise
For actor, bodybuilder, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, this will be the first grandchild and he could not be happier about it.
