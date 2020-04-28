Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child

Famous Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt, 40, and his wife, author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, are expecting a baby!

The beautiful young couple got married in June of 2019 after only several months of dating. For Katherine, it will be her first child, while Pratt has a 7-year-old son Jack with his former wife Anna Faris, 43.

Back in January, Chris said that he would love to have a big family and many children. He added that he would not mind spending more time enjoying life than working on movies.

For actor, bodybuilder, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, this will be the first grandchild and he could not be happier about it.