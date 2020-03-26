Kourtney Kardashian Walked Her Puppy in a Baby Stroller

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, 40, took her adorable brown dog for a walk inside a 20th century-inspired baby carriage. She did not let social distancing and quarantine stop her from enjoying some fresh air and spending time with her pup.

The star of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” shared the photo of the herself and Honey, her daughter Penelope’s dog. She captioned the photo with, “I’m the homeschool PE teacher.”

Although the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been among the responsible celebrities who support and respect social distancing, they are still regularly posting content to their social media platforms.

Kim Kardashian spent some time with her mom Kris, while being six feet apart from each other, while Kourtney gave us an update on her son Reign.

As of this week, there have been more than 54,000 cases of coronavirus infections in the USA. So far, 784 people have died and 379 have recovered. It is feared that the worst is yet to come in the following weeks.