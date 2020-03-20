CoronavirusNews

It Is Expected 80% of People in Madrid to Get Coronavirus

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

According to the president of the Region of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, it is expected that eight out of ten people in this city will get Covid-19.

She said that they would have “mild symptoms” and then added that “it will be a problem for the vulnerable population”, which is around 15% of people, CNN reports.

Image source: telemadrid.es

“This virus has been in Spain for a longer time and is going to spread to practically everyone, and in most, it will not leave lasting marks. But the problem is the vulnerable population”, Diaz said to Spanish radio.

She noted that the infection could be “lethal” for elderly people with pre-existing conditions. The capital of Spain is trying to save time, unify public and private healthcare, and “convert normal beds to ICU beds”, Diaz explained.

Celebrities Sing “Imagine” in Isolation and the Internet Hates It!

Don’t Party If You Want Your Grandparents to Live States...

Donald Trump Reveals Game-Changing Medicine For COVID-19

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
8 × 19 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy