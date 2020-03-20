Tahlia Skaines Treats Her Fans With Her Bali Pictures

Instagram model Thalia Skaines recently came back from her vacation in Bali, but due to restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, she is in mandatory 14-day self-isolation.
While in quarantine, Gold Coast blogger shares her vacation pictures and delights her followers with provocative bikini pictures.
a happy pic of me enjoying my travels last week in bali 🦋 since the moment I graduated from school, travel has been my greatest passion. I worked in multiple pharmacies across the gold coast and managed a frozen yoghurt bar whilst also studying a full time law degree. I used to save up every cent I earned to travel the world, grow and accumulate life experiences. in 2018, after my job changed dramatically, I began to travel as part of my work. I could have never imagined being paid to travel and so this was an absolute dream come true. I was never ungrateful for any of this but I definitely took for granted, how easy it was for me to jump on a plane and explore the beautiful world we live in 🌎 in this current time of uncertainty, I am now reminded how lucky I am to be able to travel and see beautiful countries and cities 🙏🏽 this has only inspired me to want to tick more places off my bucket list and do what I do best ✈️ but for now- time to stay home and let our world heal so that we can go back to enjoying its beauty again soon 💙 @whitefoxswim
Today, she posted a picture in which she is relaxing on the poolside wearing a white bikini. “I hateeee day time naps and rarely ever have one unless I’m super hungover”, she wrote in the caption.
This wasn’t all.
She also shared advice on staying at home during a pandemic. “To everyone in mandatory isolation, I hope you are enjoying quiet time at home and to those who are not, I hope you are reducing your time in public as much as possible “, she wrote on Instagram.
The blond beauty added: “Let’s all do our part to keep our world safe so we can go back to enjoying the things we once took for granted”.
Skianes often shares provocative photos with her 489.000 followers.
