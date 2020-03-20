Tahlia Skaines Treats Her Fans With Her Bali Pictures

Instagram model Thalia Skaines recently came back from her vacation in Bali, but due to restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, she is in mandatory 14-day self-isolation.

While in quarantine, Gold Coast blogger shares her vacation pictures and delights her followers with provocative bikini pictures.

Today, she posted a picture in which she is relaxing on the poolside wearing a white bikini. “I hateeee day time naps and rarely ever have one unless I’m super hungover”, she wrote in the caption.

This wasn’t all.

She also shared advice on staying at home during a pandemic. “To everyone in mandatory isolation, I hope you are enjoying quiet time at home and to those who are not, I hope you are reducing your time in public as much as possible “, she wrote on Instagram.

The blond beauty added: “Let’s all do our part to keep our world safe so we can go back to enjoying the things we once took for granted”.

Skianes often shares provocative photos with her 489.000 followers.