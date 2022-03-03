Taking care of your skin is an important step, especially nowadays as all of us are wearing face masks and are exposed to debris and germs a lot more than ever. Not only that, but we are constantly drying our skin out with all the sanitizing sprays and items, as well as the inadequate use and application of skincare products and items. Keep on reading as we list out a ton of helpful information on how to approach your skin during the global pandemic.

7 Tips on How to Keep Your Skin Healthy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

1. Start with hand-care

One of the most important things you can do to protect against COVID-19 is to keep your hands clean and free of germs, while also being cautious with product application. In fact, you should wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and follow up with a hand sanitizer that is 60% pure alcohol.

However, once you’ve applied all of this you should add moisture on top. Do not let your hands become dry and wrinkle-prone. Aim for oil-based creams or petroleum jelly so all of it sinks deep into your skin and you can get on with your day.

2. Watch out for your choice of face masks

Many workers in places such as salons, restaurants, retail stores, and definitely in the health care industry wear masks each day every day, sometimes for up to 12 hours! This can be so damaging to your skin. The CDC recommends wearing cloth masks in public, and frequently changing and putting on new clean masks on top.

If you often find yourself wearing masks it is vital to add a high-quality cream underneath so it can act as an additional protective layer for your skin. Aim for a thick layer of zinc oxide since it can soothe and protect the skin.

3. Book a professional

The truth is that you can do just so much at the comfort of your home when it comes to your face care routine. For some cases, a high-quality and serious approach might be mandatory. If you develop acne, blisters, or if your skin becomes red, itchy, inflamed or it starts to sore it may be best to book consultations with an experienced dermatologist or skincare expert. In some cases, you might need therapy, or just a facial and boost with proper skincare items. Anyone struggling with their complexion will appreciate this level of help.

4. Eat the right food

A lot of us have found comfort in eating junk food and ordering online during the lockdown. The truth is that some people still can’t get rid of this habit. However, the sooner you react the quicker your skin will thank you. The golden rule is to stick to a king-sized breakfast, healthy lunch, and light dinner.

Some foods and items that can boost your immunity are fruit and veggies, but more specifically Jeera, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and black pepper. Don’t forget to drink 1-2 liters of water per day to get rid of all the toxins and experience that true glow from within!

5. Stay away from your phone

Another downside when it comes to being in quarantine or lockdown for so long often reflects on you spending a ton of time watching Netflix or YouTube. Well, did you know that screen time affects not only your eyes but also your skin?! This is why it is crucial to minimize your level of exposure.

Try to protect your skin from the blue rays of your laptops, TVs, and phones by minimizing time spent online or by wearing skincare even when indoors. This is something that a lot of people have been missing out on and have skipped on doing ever since Covid-19 started.

6. Get enough sleep

Even if you have nowhere to go out or if you are isolating you shouldn’t completely mess up your sleeping cycle. The truth is that people tend to binge-watch all of their favorite shows, have a drink or two, and stay up to 4 AM watching nonsense. A regular sleeping cycle is important for your overall health and organs, but definitely your skin.

You will avoid dark circles, discoloration, puffiness, and even breakouts by aiming for those 8 magical hours and sleeping at the same point each night. If you usually go to bed at 11, do not postpone this for 2-3 hours.

PS: You should also sleep on satin sheets to enjoy smoother and wrinkle-free skin.

7. Exfoliate every here and there

Exfoliate your face every 14 days with a high-quality scrub, especially if you can’t book a facial, and let a professional take care of you. Remind yourself that it is important to get rid of debris, blackheads, and dead skin cells, but also be cautious with your skincare application.

Wash your face morning and night and apply high-quality creams and serums on top. Moisturize your face and hands each time you wash them to retain your skin’s suppleness. Do not forget an eye cream as well. All of this is important even during the pandemic, doesn’t really matter if you plan on going out or staying in. Your skin will react as much as you pay attention to it.

