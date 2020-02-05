Madonna Offered Her $7.3 Million Apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Mere weeks after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shocked the world with their decision not to be involved in any Royal activities anymore and move to Canada, the Queen of Pop Madonna wants them to go to New York instead.

“Don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” said the 61-year-old singer, who is currently on tour. She can be seen saying this in an Instagram video, which she shared with her 14.8 million followers. In the video, she is getting ready in front of the mirrors, and while jazz music plays in the background, she is trying to convince the pair to come to the USA.

She continues, “I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West, two bedrooms, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner. That’s gonna be the deal-breaker. Nope, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW (Central Park West).”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 35 and 38 respectively, have a young son Archie. The happy new family decided to make Canada and maybe the US their new homes, and split their time between the two, as well as England.

It is safe to say it will be hard to say a definite “no” to Madonna’s incredible gesture.