Melania Trump Brings Dolce & Gabbana to State of the Union

FOOT WEAR NEWS – 02/05/2020: Melania Trump is not always overshadowed by her husband, President Donald Trump. The First Lady has her moments, and appearance at State of the Union was one of them. The ex-model was received with standing ovation upon her entering the Capitol Hill.



The reason was her stylish outfit. You can say whatever you want about Melania Trump, but she has style. State of the Union is one of the most significant events which the President and the First Lady must attend, and Melania delivered with her outfit. People would say that you can’t go wrong with an all-black attire.

Melania Trump decided to sport a black blazer and pencil skirt of the same color. On her feet, you could see pointy pumps, with an elegant heel. The First Lady loves her feet, and she often treats them with a pair of high-end shoes. Her favorite choices are Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate styles.

I previous days, it was speculated that Donald Trump doesn’t have the intention to mention Melania Trump in his State of the Union speech. These claims proved to be false. POTUS talked about Melania’s Be Best initiative and how grateful he was that she’s doing her best in stopping substance abuse and bullying. Furthermore, the First Lady had the honor of handing the Presidential Medal of Freedom to radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Melania wasn’t the only Trump lady present at the event. Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump also were in the audience. Donald Trump Jr and Barron Trump weren’t present at the SOTU while Eric Trump was there together with his wife, Lara.

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart White House for Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/iZRJdSjaFO — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2020

It is worth noting that all females present were dressed classy. While this almost always the case this time, they took it a step further. The reason was that this year is the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States of America.

Source: footwearnews.com