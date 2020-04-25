Kate Moss’ Sister Knows How to Enjoy in Quarantine

The model Lottie Moss says she works on herself during self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Ngl I dunno what everyone else is doing in quarantine but I got thicc apparently”, wrote Lottie, who is the half-sister of famous model Kate Moss. While the coronavirus pandemic lasts, she resides on a family estate in the English Cotswolds.

Lottie had previously posted photos in a bathrobe and underwear and has now opted for a one-piece swimsuit. She turned her bottom part into thongs to highlight the lush buttocks that her fans liked. Her tattoo on her buttocks also got attention. The ink says, “Not yours.”

“Lotttttttie!!! Fav picture of you”, “Drop the workout routine”, “Beautiful bum baby”, “Gorgeous girly!!”, some of the comments read.

The 22-year-old Lottie recently said that isolation due to coronavirus had a good effect on her mental health. She said she couldn’t be happier because she has time to work on herself.

“I have never been happier mentally, I’ve struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things. Right now is the first time I have ever put myself first and actually worked on myself to make sure I get the best out of my life and am actually feeling like the best and truest version of myself! And I love her!”, Lottie said.

Otherwise, Lottie Moss is trying to break into the modeling world and is following in the footsteps of her half-sister, but it’s not as successful. Despite provocative photos that Lottie shares, she is only followed by 297,000 people on Instagram.