Tina Knowles Gives a Hint About Beyonce’s Secret Instagram Account

Mother of famous Beyonce, Tina Knowles, might have revealed in her recent Instagram Live that her daughter has a secret Instagram account on which she posts about her daily activities.

“Beyonce has been really cooking a lot of great stuff on Instagram. She has that cooking show”, Tina said calmly in her live. The singer’s fans were left shocked because they know that the 38-year-old star rarely posts stuff on her Instagram profile. That’s why they suspected of another account on this social media platform.

“She got a family and friends IG orrrrrr? Miss Tina, what’s the tea?”, one social media user asked, and another added in comments: “Cause she got a Finsta, and she be trolling I know bey petty lmao”.

Others discussed the existence of her Finsta account. “I knew she had a burner page cuz what Instagram page is she cooking on”, one fan wrote. Some of them claim that Beyonce has a “close friends” tab on IG.

On the other hand, one part of Tina’s followers noted that she wasn’t speaking about Beyonce, but her niece Angie Beyince instead. “If you watch the whole live she said Angie Beyince her niece”, one fan wrote.